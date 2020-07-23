Man shot at trying to pass motorcycle crash on Southfield Freeway, police say

DETROIT – Southfield Freeway closed Saturday night as Michigan State Police troopers investigated a shooting.

“I am happy to be alive,” said DanJainer Sams. “Usually people don’t survive incidents like this.”

Sams’ vehicle was shot up bumper-to-bumper. Its windows have been shattered and a bullet passed through the passenger side into the dashboard console.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway, near Joy Road.

Sams shot video of what he witnessed -- people on the highway were yelling and attempting to shut down the freeway when a woman jumped on Sams’ car and a man standing in the middle of the freeway opened fire on him.

Sams said the man didn’t say anything, he just reached for the weapon and opened fire.

State troopers said a motorcycle club were attempting to stop traffic after a member had crashed. MSP received multiple calls reporting people with guns on the freeway.

Melvindale resident Gino Grimes, 51, has been charged with opening fire on Sams. It’s believed he was angry Sams was trying to drive past the situation.

Ronald Branam, Sams’ father, said the family is proud of Sams and they feel lucky he’s alive.

“Just starting his life and almost gone in the blink an eye over something he has no control over,” Branam said.

Police said Sams wasn’t injured, but sustained some cuts and scratches from broken glass.

