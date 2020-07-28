Activist group ‘Detroit Will Breathe’ calls for police chief James Craig’s resignation

DETROIT – Activist group “Detroit Will Breathe” is calling for Detroit Police chief James Craig to resign in the wake of multiple officer involved shootings over the past few weeks.

The leader of the group, Tristan Taylor, said he thinks none of the shootings were justified. That includes an incident where one man shot at an officer at point blank range.

“In two of the cases, the victims shot by the police were on the ground when they were shot. In the last case, police have released no details,” activist Lloyd Simpson said.

In two deadly officer involved shootings video shows that the men were not on the ground when police first shot.

Craig said the department releases video of shootings as fast as possible so the public can see what happened.

