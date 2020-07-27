WATCH LIVE: Detroit police chief to address officer-involved shooting

DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James Craig will hold a news briefing at 1 p.m. on Monday to provide details on an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

A 27-year-old man was shot by a Detroit police officer around 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of Plymouth Road and Wyoming Avenue.

So far, police have not provided many details regarding the shooting. Officials did say that the man is in police custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital following the shooting and is in stable condition.

