Man suspected in shooting of 4 teens in Detroit killed in officer involved shooting

DETROIT – Police officers shot and killed a man suspected in a shooting that injured four teenagers on Detroit’s east side.

Detroit police had been actively searching for the shooter from a house party Sunday near Meuse and Mckinney that left four teens hospitalized.

On Thursday evening, officers located the suspect. They initiated a chase and the suspect’s vehicle collided with police cars during the pursuit.

Police said the suspect crashed into a tree on Thursday in the area of Whittier and McKinney. Three men ran from the vehicle, one with a gun in his hand and that’s when an officer fired the shot. No shots were fired at police.

No shots were fired at police. Detroit police Chief James Craig said the officer feared for his life.

Craig said police found another gun in the suspect’s vehicle and believe at least one of the other two men in the car was involved in Sunday’s shooting.

Police said the man they suspected in the house party shooting may have been involved in other shootings, including one in Eastpointe.

