$25,000 reward offered for tips leading to arrest in murder of Egypt Covington

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – There have been billboards pleading for clues, marches in her honor -- now there is a $25,000 reward for clues in the murder of Egypt Covington.

Egypt Covington, 27, was shot and killed inside her Van Buren Township home on June 23, 2017 and her murder remains unsolved.

The family hopes the new reward will encourage someone to come forward with information.

When Egypt Covington’s body was found, her hands were bound with Christmas lights and she had been shot in the head. No one has been charged in connection with the crime.

Michigan State Police are now assisting Van Buren police and Crime Stoppers, giving the case a boost. Egypt Covington’s brother, D’Wayne Turner and his fiance, Lindsay Brink, are highlighting the reward.

“Somebody is going to want that,” Turner said.

Anyone who comes forward with a tip doesn’t have to give their name. If the tip leads to an arrest, they’ll receive the reward.

“Right now the only constant, honestly, is 1-800-SPEAK-UP. They are the only ones right now that is fully anonymous, that has $25,000 reward and nobody will know,” Brink said. “Just do it.”

