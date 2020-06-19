Family of Egypt Covington call for MSP to take over investigation from Van Buren police

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The family of Egypt Covington is calling for local police to step aside in order to have state police investigate her murder.

Covington’s body was found three years ago inside her Van Buren Township home. Her hands were bound with Christmas lights and she had been shot in the head. No one has been charged in connection with the crime.

“That’s the hardest part,” said D’Wayne Turner, Covington’s brother. “This case is not solved.”

Turner and his fiance Lindsay Brink have lost confidence in the Van Buren Police investigation. They said MSP is more than willing to step in, but the Van Buren authorities said no and that they have a handle on the case.

Tips have continued to come in on social media including possible new evidence about drugs playing a role. The family wants MSP to follow the new leads.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Turner said. “Let’s get together and solve this.”

A protest will be held Monday where Covington’s niece will sing and call will be made for Van Buren authorities to ask for help to catch a killer.

The protest will be start at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren Meijer. Demonstrators will walk to the public safety department for a rally to urge MSP to get on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren Township Police Department at 734-699-8930 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.