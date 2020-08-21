Police seek gunman in fatal Highland Park Coney Island restaurant shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Highland Park Coney Island restaurant located in the 17000 block of Hamilton Avenue.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. Friday at Parkside Coney Island restaurant.

Police are asking for the public’s help in figuring out what happened.

Police said a 39-year-old man driving a gold SUV pulled into the parking lot, the passenger got out and shot the driver multiple times.

Sources told Local 4 the gunman is in his mid- to late-20s. He was seen running south toward Hill Avenue wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and tan pants.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Highland Park Police Department at 313-852-7338.