16-year-old robbery suspect fatally shot at Roseville car wash

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A fatal shooting at a Roseville car wash that left a 16-year-old armed-robbery suspect dead Tuesday.

It happened at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wash Pointe Car Wash near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Frazho Road.

Chris Fowler lives nearby and heard the incident from inside his home. He’s a Concealed Pistol License holder who said he always makes sure he’s armed.

“I don’t leave home without it,” Fowler said.

Just outside his front door Tuesday was a deadly example of why he carries a gun.

“I was sitting there, watching TV,” Fowler said. “I heard five shots. One, two, three, four, five -- right in a row.”

The shots were coming from the Wash Pointe Car Wash nearby. Police said a 30-year-old man was vacuuming his SUV when he was ambushed by two people. The driver -- who had a pistol on his hip for protection -- had a gun stuck in his face.

“He is a conceal pistol license holder for the state of Michigan,” said Deputy Chief Mitchell Berlin. “Everything was legal.”

Shots were exchanged and the would be robber was fatally shot in his head.

“He was a 16-year-old resident of Detroit,” Berlin said. “Very tragic.”

“That’s horrible,” Fowler said. “A 16-year-old kid. A life wasted for what?”

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484.

