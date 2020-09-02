Suspected robber fatally shot at Wash Pointe Car Wash in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are investigating an attempted robbery that resulted in a fatal shooting that killed one of the accused robbers, Roseville police said.

The shooting happened at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wash Pointe Car Wash. Police said a man was at the car wash and was approached by two unknown subjects who revealed a handgun and attempted to rob the car wash patron.

The car wash patron was armed and police said he “exchanged gunfire with one of the alleged robbers.” During the shooting, one of the robbers was hot and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484.

