Warren veterans spend weeks in hotel after home repeatedly attacked

WARREN, Mich. – Police continue to investigate an apparent hate crime against a family in Warren.

The family said they aren’t taking and chances and have temporarily moved out of their own home. They said they’d rather be in their own beds, but have spent the last two weeks in a hotel after their home was targeted in multiple hate crimes. The FBI said it is for their own safety.

On Sept. 7, security cameras capture a man firing shots at the home.

On Sept. 9, the same man throws a rock through their front window, slashes the tires on all their vehicles and writes racial slurs on the family’s truck.

The next day, the same man came back and fired another shot.

The family said they’re struggling to sleep at the hotel due to the stress.

Warren police and the FBI are investigating, but the person has not been caught yet.

The family said they feel terrorized and will likely feel that way until the culprit has been caught.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4877.

