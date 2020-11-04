$200,000 worth of inventory stolen from Taylor couple’s family business

TAYLOR, Mich. – A Taylor couple is desperate to catch the thief who stole $200,000 worth of inventory from their business in the middle of the night.

Phillip and Miranda Blackson run Great Lakes Brush Control, but right now, the only thing left of their business is two a pair of tire marks that someone left when they took their trailer right out of their driveway.

“Our hearts dropped,” Miranda Blackson said.

“I came running outside,” Phillip Blackson said. “I heard it.”

Their 2003 Dodge pickup equipment trailer was taken. On it was a skid steer with an expensive forestry mulcher attachment, they said.

Land clearing is their family business. Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, the Phillip Blackson’s locked truck was broken into, according to authorities.

His truck, trailer, gear and mulcher were all taken, they said.

“Altogether, $200,000 worth of inventory,” Phillip Blackson said. “It’s our business. It’s our livelihood.”

The business was booked with jobs, so they believed their driveway on quiet Ziegler Street in Taylor was the safest place for the equipment.

The couple found a camera on the corner of Allen Road that captured someone taking off with everything connected to their company.

Phillip Blackson is offering a $1,000 cash reward. Anyone with information is asked to call Taylor police.