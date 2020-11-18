New warrants issued for Wisconsin man charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Officials say the Michigan men who allegedly plotted and trained to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and put her on “trial” in Wisconsin apparently had some out-of-state help.

An alleged co-conspirator of the foiled domestic terror plot appeared in a Wisconsin court on Wednesday. He is accused of providing material support to the “Wolverine Watchmen” in their effort to allegedly attempt to kidnap the Michigan governor.

Brian Higgins, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, appeared in a hearing Wednesday via YouTube. He was charged with supporting terrorism, and was the 14th person charged in connection with the domestic terror plot.

District Attorney Brenda Yaskal says there is now a warrant for Higgins’ arrest in both Michigan and Wisconsin.

Federal agents say Higgins joined the group the Wolverine Watchmen -- a group recently formed by citizens angered by Whitmer’s executive orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Higgins allegedly traveled to Michigan to take part in the group’s surveillance of the governor’s home up north. Those involved in the alleged plot had planned to take the kidnapped Gov. Whitmer to a “secure location” in Wisconsin and “try” her for treason, according to the FBI.

It’s currently unclear if Higgins had anything to do with the so-called trial, since it was to take place in Wisconsin. He is scheduled to appear in court again for a bond hearing on Thursday.

