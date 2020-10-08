13 charged in plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer -- Here’s what we know

LANSING, Mich. – Thirteen people have been accused of participating in a scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the Michigan government.

Charges were announced on Thursday at a press conference held by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and other agencies.

READ: 13 charged in militia plan to kidnap Gov. Whitmer as hostage, overthrow Michigan government, feds say

Click the link above for a deep dive into the details of the scheme to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home. The article includes quotes from undercover audio recordings, code words and much more.

Who is being charged?

Six men were charged in federal court. Seven other men, ones accused of trying to target police and the state Capitol, were charged in state court.

The six men charged in federal court were arrested Wednesday night and face up to life in prison if convicted.

A criminal complaint identified the six men as Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, all of Michigan, and Barry Croft of Delaware.

Charges were later announced against Paul Bellar, Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null, William Null, Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison.

READ: FBI: Group plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer wanted to take her to Wisconsin for ‘trial’

What are the charges?

Nineteen state felony charges were filed against seven people officials said were known to be members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, or associated with the group.

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford, was charged with providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership and a felony firearm violation.

Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville; Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac; Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell; and William Null, 38, of Shelbyville, were each charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and a felony firearm violation.

Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith, were each charged with threat of terrorism, gang membership, providing material support for terrorist acts and a felony firearm violation.

READ: Leader of Gov. Whitmer abduction plot inspected bridge for where to plant explosives, FBI says

Search warrants executed

Search warrants and arrest warrants were executed in several locations within Michigan. Those locations include Belleville, Cadillac, Canton, Charlotte, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, Luther, Munith, Orion Township, Ovid, Portage, Shelby Township and Waterford Township.

Residents share photos of FBI raids

Residents captured photos of FBI raids in Heartland, Waterford, Milford, Sterling Heights and from multiple other homes in Orion Township.

Federal officials said they picked up the alarming chatter over social media. They saw people discussing taking violent action against multiple state governments that they believed were violating the constitution.

Those involved are accused of holding meetings and recruiting members at a 2nd Amendment rally that was held at the Michigan Capitol.