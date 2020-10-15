Officials charge 14th person linked to domestic terror plot targeting Michigan Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. – Officials have charged a 14th person in connection with the alleged domestic terror plot targeting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

No information about the most recent suspect has been revealed, but that individual is the eighth to be charged by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office. An additional six men were charged by federal authorities.

The previous seven men charged by Nessel -- Paul Bellar, Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null, William Null, Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison -- have been linked a domestic terror group called the Wolverine Watchmen. They’re facing a combined 19 charges, ranging from threat of terrorism to gang membership to firearm violations.

Six others -- Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft -- have been charged federally with conspiracy to kidnap the governor.

The criminal complaint reveals dozens of meetings in which the men discussed kidnapping or killing Whitmer. They also surveilled her northern Michigan vacation home, experimented with homemade explosives and trained with firearms and tactical gear, according to court records.

Some of the men have already appeared in court, where the defense is trying to paint a picture of “crackpots” who were never going to follow through on their actions. Court proceedings are scheduled to continue Friday.

Previous coverage