Several Michigan residents charged after deadly siege on US Capitol Building

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Multiple Michigan residents have been taken into custody after Wednesday’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol Building.

Logan Grimes, 29, from Cadillac, was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of unregistered ammo and large capacity ammo feeding device.

Shawn Floyd, 44, from Redford; Mathew Staley, 44, from Commerce Township; Ryan Williams, 29, from Columbus and Micah Femia, from Grand Rapids, have all be charged with curfew violations.

John Parker, 64, has been charged with unlawful entry.

There were many more Metro Detroit residents who were in D.C., but they did not enter the Capitol Building.

Donalyn Atkinson and her brother, from Warren, took photos of people headed to the Capitol.

“I actually saw the two guys who breached the Capitol. They were right in front of me. He had on a fur vest with horns, no shirt. It was 40 degrees,” Atkinson said. “These guys had walkie-talkies. I heard them communicate. How did they know they needed walkie-talkies?”

Valerie and Jimmy Lively, from Waterford, took their two sons to see President Donald Trump speak and then returned to their hotel to see the violence unfold on TV.

“All hell was breaking loose,” Valerie Lively said. “It was disheartening.”

Four people died during the riot.

“I went for the history,” Jimmy Lively said. “As far as the violence? We don’t need that.”

