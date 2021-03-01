Sources: Detroit fire chief arrested after crashing department vehicle under influence of alcohol

DETROIT – A Detroit fire chief’s SUV was found dangling above the Lodge Freeway at Milwaukee and Baltimore early Monday morning.

Sources told the Local 4 Defenders that the driver of the SUV was the Detroit Fire Department’s Chief 5. That chief was taken into custody on Monday. Sources said the chief was driving under the influence.

The incident began Monday morning at 2 a.m. when a call came out about a fire on Detroit’s west side at Majestic and Livernois.

chief 5 was supposed to be at the call, he would serve as the head coach of the firefighting operation. Repeated calls were made on the radio, but Chief 5 could not be reached, sources said.

Eventually, Chief 5 was found in the department’s SUV, hanging over the Lodge Freeway. He was unable to get out of the SUV. He said he was not injured.

This incident comes one week after a Detroit firefighter on the east side crashed a fire engine. The department said he was driving drunk.

