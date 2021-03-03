Detroit rapper back behind bars after posting music video that proved he violated bond

DETROIT – A Detroit rapper is back in custody after breaking the rules of his bond and posting evidence online.

Sebrell Cole, also known as Brello, is a Detroit rapper. He had been arrested for carrying a concealed weapon a few months before the video was shot.

According to court documents, Brello posted a music video that featured himself in possession of a gun. The video was shot after Brello was released on a personal bond with the condition that he not possess any firearm.

Brello was in the 18000 block of Hamburg Street in Detroit to shoot a music video titled “Blow the Extras.” In the video, he had a gun, according to court documents.

The documents state that in the music video there are multiple images of Brello holding a black handgun with a clear extended magazine loaded with live rounds. After the music video was posted online, federal agents executed a search warrant at the Hamburg Street location.

Agents found Brello, $5,000 in cash and multiple guns. Two of the guns found at the location were listed as stolen, according to the Law Enforcement Information Network.

Officials said Brello admitted that the music video was filmed while he was out on bond and was not supposed to possess any firearms.

Brello is expected to be back in court on March 22 at 8:30 a.m.

