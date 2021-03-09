Where things stand in the fight to get homebound seniors vaccinated against COVID-19

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Homebound seniors are some of the people most likely to be left behind in the rush to get the population vaccinated against COVID-19.

Homebound seniors still come into contact with the outside world -- but how do you get the vaccines to them?

Cheryl Rivard is a nurse and her mother is homebound. People who are homebound are unable to get out to a vaccination site to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rivard’s mother will be 94 years old next month and she needs someone to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to her. That has been a major challenge so far.

Macomb County is making a list of homebound residents and people who are on Meals on Wheels lists. They are already working to vaccinate homebound people.

Wayne County EMTs and nurses have gotten into congregate care buildings. Next, they know they must reach out to people who are homebound.

Health officials are aware of the issue and working to fix it.

Oakland County announced a plan to vaccinate homebound seniors last week. You can view the press release below, or click here.

Ad

Read more: