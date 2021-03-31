Michigan’s top health official says no new restrictions coming amid COVID surge

DETROIT – The state of Michigan announced 6,311 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday. It’s the highest single-day rise since Dec. 4.

March 31, 2021: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 672,259; Death toll now at 16,092

The steep increase in cases has doctors and hospitals worried, but as of right now, state officials have no plans for new restrictions.

“It is a race against time with vaccines right now,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel. “Especially with the variant in Michigan.”

READ: Whitmer says Michigan plans to combat rising COVID cases with masks, vaccines -- not new restrictions

Ad

A race against time to vaccinate, but no restrictions coming from the state. Isn’t it risky to rely on vaccinations as cases skyrocket?

“We have to keep an eye on these numbers,” Hertel said. “We are watching them very closely, given the metrics, we believe we can keep the limitations that we have in place.”

Limitations like social distancing, masks and avoiding crowds.

In November, 2020, MDHHS enacted an emergency order that kept restaurants and gyms closed. How high do cases need to go before the state takes action again?”

“We loosened restrictions March 5,” Hertel said. “We want vaccines in arms and we will continue to watch.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants residents to know that restrictions are still in place, even as more and more are vaccinated.

READ: Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Ad

Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments