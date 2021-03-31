Michigan coronavirus cases up to 672,259; Death toll now at 16,092

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 672,259 as of Wednesday, including 16,092 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 6,311 new cases and 10 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported 665,948 total cases and 16,082 deaths. It’s the first time Michigan has reported 6,000 cases in a single day since Dec. 5.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 12% as of Monday, the highest since early December. The state has reported an up-tick in Hospitalizations over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 4,680 on Tuesday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 22 on Tuesday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.4%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 82,200 on Tuesday. More than 569,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 4.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Tuesday, with 33% of residents having received at least one dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 30.3 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 551,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 128 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.8 million have died. More than 72 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since March 9:

March 9 -- 954 new cases

March 10 -- 2,316 new cases

March 11 -- 2,091 new cases

March 12 -- 2,403 new cases

March 13 -- 1,659 new cases

March 15 -- 3,143 new cases (case count for two days)

March 16 -- 2,048 new cases

March 17 -- 3,164 new cases

March 18 -- 2,629 new cases

March 19 -- 3,730 new cases

March 20 -- 2,660 new cases

March 22 -- 4,801 new cases (case count for two days)

March 23 -- 3,579 new cases

March 24 -- 4,454 new cases

March 25 -- 5,224 new cases

March 26 -- 5,030 new cases

March 27 -- 4,670 new cases

March 29 -- 8,202 new cases (case count for two days)

March 30 -- 5,177 new cases

March 31 -- 6,311 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

