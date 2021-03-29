Meijer pharmacies now providing COVID-19 vaccine at all stores

This expansion will allow the retailer to administer a total of 150,000 doses this week through clinics held at each of its stores throughout its six-state footprint, as well as offsite clinics. Meijer had previously been named a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – In an effort to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Midwest retailer Meijer has now been identified by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program as a partner to directly receive and administer doses of the vaccine in all the Midwest states it serves, recently adding Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky.

This expansion will allow the retailer to administer a total of 150,000 doses this week through clinics held at each of its stores throughout its six-state footprint, as well as offsite clinics.

Meijer had previously been named a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

“Our stores and pharmacies continue playing an integral role in supporting their communities across the Midwest during this challenging time,” said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes.

“Whether our team members and pharmacists are working with local organizations, coordinating offsite events or hosting large in-store clinics, we’re proud to continue our efforts as a federal retail pharmacy partner in the states of Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky as we expand access to these critical vaccines and defeat this pandemic.”

This week alone, Meijer will conduct more than 950 clinics, both large and small scale, in its stores throughout the Midwest. This is in addition to supporting FEMA at the Mass Vaccination Clinics being held at Ford Field in Detroit and numerous offsite clinics with different partners.

How to register

To register for an appointment to receive the vaccine at Meijer, simply text COVID to the number 75049 to receive a link to register.

You can also register online. Meijer has registered more than 2 million people to receive the vaccine since it launched its registration system in January.

The link will include three brief questions that allow Meijer pharmacies to properly determine which vaccine phase the patient is in.

As COVID-19 vaccines are received, customers will be contacted with a date for their vaccine. They will also be able to decline the date offered, while staying in the registration group for a future date or opt out of the process if they change their mind or have already received the vaccine.

