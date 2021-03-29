Detroit expands COVID vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older

Robert Huguley, 74, receives Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 27, 2021, at the TCF Center in Detroit. COVID-19 hit Detroit hard. But fast action by city leaders early in the pandemic may have slowed the rampant advance of the virus among Detroit's largely Black population. Detroit recorded 431 confirmed COVID cases on March 30, 2020, and another 387 two days later, according to the city's Health Department. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – All Detroiters 16 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the city announced Monday.

Any Detroit resident age 16 or older can now call to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at the TCF Center.

Appointments can be made by calling 313-230-0505. Anyone living outside of the city of Detroit, but reporting to work each day in the city, also are eligible to schedule an appointment.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine site opened at Northwest Activities Center 9-1 this Saturday.

Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair also announced that the Detroit Health Department has been informed it will receive its first allocation of Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week. Detroiters wanting the one dose J&J vaccine can call 313-230-0505 for an appointment to receive at the Northwest Activities Center, located at 18100 Meyers from 9-1 this Saturday.

As the volume of Johnson & Johnson doses received by the health department increase, the Northwest Activities Center will add hours and additional days to operate a second major vaccination site.

Community Saturday lineup

The City of Detroit is expanding eligibility for its weekend Senior Saturday vaccination events, which will now be called Community Saturdays to reflect the broader eligibility. In addition to any Detroiter age 16 or older, any person age 18 or older who has to report to a work site in the city or outside the city, can schedule an appointment for Community Saturday events this weekend. The list of FIRST DOSE locations to select from this weekend is:

Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers (Johnson & Johnson one dose)

Galilee Baptist Church at 5251 E. Outer Drive (First Dose)

Great Faith Ministries International at 10735 Grand River at Oakman (First Dose)

The time for each Community Saturday location is 9 AM - 1 PM. Up to 500 doses of the vaccine will be available at each location each day.

$2 rides available

The City continues to schedule appointments for vaccinations at TCF Center, and is providing rides to TCF for just $2 to Detroiters who need transportation. Rides must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance of an appointment. If a wheelchair accessible vehicle is required, one will be provided. Eligible Detroiters can book an appointment by calling 313-230-0505.

Scheduling details

Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only. Workers and residents will not be vaccinated without having first made an appointment. Individuals must call 313-230-0505 to schedule. For greater efficiency and convenience, the city is recommending that when possible, eligible members of the same family or neighbors schedule jointly and arrive in the same vehicle. Group B essential workers will be required to provide the name of their employer and their most recent pay stub to verify their eligibility.

Second vaccination required

When they schedule their appointment, individuals receiving Pfizer or Moderna will be provided TWO appointment dates, one for the first dose and another for the required second dose. Call center staff will contact each scheduled person prior to their second appointment to remind them. Individuals also will be provided specific instructions on when and where to arrive to the TCF Center, where they will be required to fill out a basic consent form.

After receiving their vaccination, individuals will be required to remain for a period of approximately 15 minutes to make sure they are not experiencing any side effects. Medical staff will be on hand to assist any who may experience any side effects. Appointments should last approximately one hour once the person arrives for their appointment.

