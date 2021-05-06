Westland police want help finding man caught on video trying to set One Mission Church on fire

WESTLAND, Mich. – A young man was caught on camera trying to set a church on fire.

Police are hoping someone can help identify him before he strikes again.

The pastor of One Mission Church said he believes in forgiveness, but wants the young man to face consequences.

“Could have destroyed the church and that would have been devastating,” Pastor Antonio Wimberly said.

The incident happened Monday (May 3) night around 11 p.m. at the doors of One Mission Church on Henry Ruff in Westland.

A young man with a black backpack took out a bottle of lighter fluid, carefully poured it at the base of the church doors and then lit it on fire.

“I thought at first he was trying to break in, but the way it was set up -- it was arson. I am grateful to God. It could have been a lot worse,” Wimberly said.

The fire broke the glass doors. Replacing the glass was expensive for the church of about 70 members. Adding cameras to the security system was also expensive for the church.