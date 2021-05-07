Macomb County woman says her apartment complex hasn’t received mail in 3 weeks

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The delays in mail delivery is ongoing in Metro Detroit.

It’s been a problem for months in Detroit, Redford, Livonia and across Metro Detroit.

One Clinton Township woman said it has been about a month since she received her mail.

“I’m getting tired of this,” said Angela Loos. “I’m not getting my mail and I’m getting fed up with this stuff.”

Loos lives in an apartment complex in Clinton Township. She’s not alone -- her neighbors aren’t getting mail either.

“I haven’t gotten my mail in three weeks,” Loos said.

Frustrations due to mail deliver is boiling over. A busy U.S. Post Office on Detroit’s west side was closed. The Postal Service blamed it on COVID, but would that delay mail for three weeks?

Many aren’t getting their Social Security checks they rely on and it’s hurting them.

“I want them to know that I want the mail to come every day and on time,” Loos said.

Loos said she went to her local Post Office on Wednesday, where she was assured the mail would be delivered that day. She still has not received her mail.

When reached for comment, the U.S. Postal Service said they had no new information regarding the delays.

