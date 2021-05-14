Youth hockey website Puck54 goes offline as Metro Detroit parents come forward with reports of bullying, harassment

WATERFORD, Mich. – The controversy and outrage directed at a post online that threatened a 9-year-old hockey player continues.

An adult said the grade school hockey player should hang himself after a bad game, that he’d provide the rope and would help tie the knot.

Families said Puck54 users have stalked and harassed their children too.

Parents said the anonymous blog is a danger and that hockey parents can post anything they want about families and the child players.

“I was disgusted and angry,” said one parent.

The 9-year-old goalie was target by name after a game at Waterford’s Lakeland Arenas in the Lakeland Hockey Association.

After that game [the boy] should go hang himself. Five goals against and he calls him self a goalie? Let me know when practice is and I'll bring him a rope and tie the knot. The threatening post on Puck54

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Officer were asked to investigate, but the parents of the boy did not make a report.

The child’s coach told the detective that too much was being made of the post, but a terrified hockey parent reached out to Local 4 and said their family has been harassed and stalked by a Puck54 user. They said there were deeply personal, detailed and anonymous attacks that targeted their 12-year-old child.

“I don’t know if it’s a parent or a coach, but this person doesn’t deserve to hold a place in my child’s life,” the parent said.

An attorney is working on a a restraining order for the family.

Another family told Local 4 that their daughter was told by a Puck54 users to get gender reassignment surgery.

As of Friday, Puck54 has since gone offline.

