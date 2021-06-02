Detroit Riverfront resident concerned for safety due to street races, parties along street at night

Detroit Riverfront resident concerned for safety due to street races, drinking along street at night

DETROIT – When it was built, the Orleans Landing development along the Riverfront was billed as a scenic walkable neighborhood.

But a woman who lives there said when the sun sets there are constant parties, street racing and in the morning there is trash left all over the place. That’s just a few of the issues.

Local 4 reported on this issue in 2017 as well. Residents in the area said that the activity at night impacted their quality of life. One resident said he was looking for a new place to live.

A resident that spoke with Local 4 recently said she believes police have to step in.

“You have to do something. We are begging you to start showing a presence in this area,” Ms. Taylor said.

Ms. Taylor wants a bigger police presence around the new development at Jefferson Avenue and Orleans Street. She said she moved there to get away from crime.

“Now we’re scared to go outside,” Ms. Taylor said. “Guns are a problem. It’s scary. I’m ready to move.”

She said she saw a shootout right outside the window of her condo.

“Enough is enough. It just has to stop,” she said.

She said there are parties, drug use, alcohol use and street racing on Atwater Street. She said up the road there was a driver who did doughnuts around a police SUV.

The Detroit Police Department’s interim police Chief James White said the incident did happen and he wants more officers on the street.

”We have to get out there. We have to address these issues,” White said.

