Detroit police’s ‘Operation Restore Order’ nets dozens of arrests

DETROIT – A two-day effort by the Detroit Police Department to round up violent criminals yielded some pretty impressive results.

Operation Restore Order, Enough is Enough led to dozens of arrests and guns being taken off the streets, but is it making a real difference?

As of Friday afternoon, 33 felony arrests have been made and 19 illegal guns were seized.

“The chief and his officers are going after bad actors committing the violence on the street,” said former police chief Ike McKinnon. “That is important.”

McKinnon said Operation Restore Order is a start, but those officer that hit those crime hotspots need to stay so residents can see the police presence.

“The visibility gives people confidence,” McKinnon said. “The visibility of officers and doing these things will add credibility to what they are trying to do.”

