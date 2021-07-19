What happened in Millington? Officials investigate 1984 disappearance of Pontiac mother

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Investigators with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the 1984 disappearance of a Pontiac woman.

Terry Sovey was 25 years old when she went missing. She was last seen in the village of Millington. It’s a small village with just over 1,000 people.

Sovey was a single mother living in Pontiac. According to investigators, she went to Millington in the summer of 1984 with a man called William Bibby.

Police said Bibby committed thefts in the area while the two were visiting. Witnesses, whom detectives tracked down, don’t want to cooperate with police.

Officials said the witnesses are afraid because they didn’t cooperate initially with the investigation that they’re going to get in trouble now.

Bibby confirmed to investigators that he had stopped in Millington with Sovey and they had spent a few days there. Detectives said Bibby told investigators that he and Sovey wound up in a rural area and parked their car behind a farmhouse.

Police said they have walked through that area, but it’s huge. They said it’s a very undeveloped, swampy area. Bibby said he got into a fight with Sovey and that she met someone at the swamp and stayed there. He said he lost his keys and left on foot, leaving his car behind.

After Sovey disappeared, Bibby served time in prison for the crimes he committed in Millington. When he got out of prison he disappeared too.

Detectives are hoping someone may finally come forward and help them find out what happened to Sovey. Detectives said they did have dogs search the swamp but they found nothing.

They are still trying to track down Bibby. They said he made a call to his brother in 1993 but hasn’t been heard from since. If he is still alive he would be 65 years old.

If you have any information you should email Sgt. Todd Hunt with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Cold Case unit at hunttd@oakgov.com.

