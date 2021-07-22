Partly Cloudy icon
Taylor police body cam footage shows aftermath of deadly confrontation between neighbors over firewood

46-year-old was fatally shot

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

TAYLOR, Mich. – Police body camera video shows the aftermath of a deadly fight between neighbors in Taylor.

Investigators said a 73-year-old Taylor man shot his neighbor multiple times as they argued about the wood from a fallen tree. The incident happened on the evening of June 15 in the 6400 block of Cornell Street in Taylor.

Eddie Hicks appeared before a judge on Thursday on murder charges. Hicks was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and faces two felony firearm charges in the death of 46-year-old Barry Bellestri.

Police said when they arrived at the scene Hicks was sitting calmly outside his home right after the shooting. He told officers the gun was inside and he was placed in handcuffs.

Police said the fight was about Bellestri giving away big chunks of a tree that fell in his yard. Hicks used a chain to pull logs down their street and Bellestri thought Hicks was damaging the road so he confronted Bellestri.

Hicks is a CPL holder and carried a gun in a holster on his hip. Police said he used that weapon to fatally shoot Bellestri.

Hicks’ wife and daughter said it was a case of self-defense, saying Bellestri attacked him with a shovel. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said “more complete facts” will be presented at the preliminary examination.

