Mostly Cloudy icon
72º

Defenders

Detroit police officers under investigation after video appears to show them flee scene of shooting

Incident happened June 30

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Defenders, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, DPD, Detroit Police Department, James White, Shooting, Detroit Shooting, Detroit Shootings
Detroit police officers under investigation after video appears to show them fleeing shooting scene
Detroit police officers under investigation after video appears to show them fleeing shooting scene

DETROIT – Video shows a man pull out a gun and start firing right before Detroit police officers appear to flee.

The department has launched an investigation into what was captured on the police dashcam. The officers could face consequences from the incident that happened on June 30 if wrongdoing is found.

The gunman hung out of the back of a car and fired shots at a man, striking him. Video appears to show officers speeding away instead of jumping into action.

“Troubling, not consistent to training,” Interim police Chief James White said.

White said the officers did return to help the man who was shot. He said the department is investigating if the officers called the shooting in.

“Shocking is an understatement. I think we all have the understanding the police are to run towards danger as we are running away from it,” Local 4 Legal Analyst Neil Rockind said.

Rockind said not only can the officers face discipline within the department if wrongdoing is found, but they could be charged with a misdemeanor.

Read: More Local 4 Defenders coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Shawn Ley is an Emmy-Award winning reporter. In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn’s reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter