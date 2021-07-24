Detroit police officers under investigation after video appears to show them flee scene of shooting

Detroit police officers under investigation after video appears to show them fleeing shooting scene

DETROIT – Video shows a man pull out a gun and start firing right before Detroit police officers appear to flee.

The department has launched an investigation into what was captured on the police dashcam. The officers could face consequences from the incident that happened on June 30 if wrongdoing is found.

The gunman hung out of the back of a car and fired shots at a man, striking him. Video appears to show officers speeding away instead of jumping into action.

“Troubling, not consistent to training,” Interim police Chief James White said.

White said the officers did return to help the man who was shot. He said the department is investigating if the officers called the shooting in.

“Shocking is an understatement. I think we all have the understanding the police are to run towards danger as we are running away from it,” Local 4 Legal Analyst Neil Rockind said.

Rockind said not only can the officers face discipline within the department if wrongdoing is found, but they could be charged with a misdemeanor.

