35-year-old man charged after police say he assaulted multiple women in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 35-year-old man is facing charges after police said he assaulted women in downtown Ann Arbor.

Pierre Antoniodeshant Holloway has been charged with intent to commit sexual penetration and assault by strangulation.

He’s accused of assaulting a woman on July 16 and assaulting another woman on July 18.

He’s accused of forcing a woman into a porta potty on July 18. She was able to fight him off.

Police said Holloway is a suspect in three more violent attacks against women in Ann Arbor that took place in mid-July. Prosecutors argued that Hollow is a danger and should not be released on bond.

Police said they collected security video of a suspect near where the attacks were taking place and collected physical evidence.

On July 19, a business called police to report a disorderly person. Police said that person was Holloway and when officers arrived he fought with them. Holloway was arrested and investigators looked at him for the sexual assaults.

Ad

The Department of Corrections has also been looking for Holloway. He was on parole for armed robbery in Lansing but fled. He was sentenced for the armed robbery in 2011.

Read: More local crime coverage