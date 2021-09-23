Officials search for answers after ground shift in Detroit neighborhood causes damage.

Officials search for answers after ground shift in Detroit neighborhood causes damage.

DETROIT – It has been nearly two weeks since the ground buckled in Southwest Detroit and officials still don’t know what caused it.

The incident happened in the area of Dearborn and Fort streets in Southwest Detroit. The ground mysteriously opened up Sept. 12, which caused a lot of destruction.

Read: Detroit city officials respond to growing requests to evacuate neighborhood after ground shift damages area

Ad

The street broke and buckled upward -- the ground is so unstable under the street and under a nearby dispensary that the building had to be taken down. There are 53 homes near where the incident happened and 17 different agencies have dozens of engineers looking for a cause.

Detroit Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry said it’s a delicate process and is dangerous for investigators. They have to work not to trigger another shift as they dig for clues.

Watch the video above for the full report.