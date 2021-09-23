Cloudy icon
52º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Defenders

Officials search for answers after ground shift in Detroit neighborhood causes damage

Engineers are digging for clues

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Defenders, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Southwest Detroit, Infrastructure, Road, GLWA, Investigation, Dearborn Street, Fort Street
Officials search for answers after ground shift in Detroit neighborhood causes damage.
Officials search for answers after ground shift in Detroit neighborhood causes damage.

DETROIT – It has been nearly two weeks since the ground buckled in Southwest Detroit and officials still don’t know what caused it.

The incident happened in the area of Dearborn and Fort streets in Southwest Detroit. The ground mysteriously opened up Sept. 12, which caused a lot of destruction.

Read: Detroit city officials respond to growing requests to evacuate neighborhood after ground shift damages area

The street broke and buckled upward -- the ground is so unstable under the street and under a nearby dispensary that the building had to be taken down. There are 53 homes near where the incident happened and 17 different agencies have dozens of engineers looking for a cause.

Detroit Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry said it’s a delicate process and is dangerous for investigators. They have to work not to trigger another shift as they dig for clues.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Shawn Ley is an Emmy-Award winning reporter. In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn’s reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter