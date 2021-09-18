Progress being made in efforts to secure site of ground shift in Detroit, city officials say

There are new developments at the site of the ground shift in Southwest Detroit. The city said work to make sure the area is safe is progressing and things will be changing.

DETROIT – There are new developments at the site of the ground shift in Southwest Detroit. The city said work to make sure the area is safe is progressing and things will be changing.

The city had some significant updates as where things stand right now.

As of Saturday, there are about 16 agencies working on the massive project, including Detroit agencies, DTE Energy, Great Lakes Water Authority and several state agencies as well.

As far as the gas main, DTE has completed rerouting its high pressure 24 inch main. Originally, that was expected to take at least a week. GLWA is now resuming normal operations at its Water Resource Recovery Facility.

Also, DTE is working to decommission additional overhead infrastructure to ensure safety for residents and businesses. AT&T and Comcast have relocated some of their service lines as well.

Lastly, they’re working on the soil borings.

“I can tell you that our investigation still goes on. We’ll be completing our boring over the weekend. That’s where we’ll be doing various soil samples, about 100 feet,” said Detroit Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry. “We look to start excavating sometime early this week. Then we can get into more, what’s underneath there and what caused the opening.”

