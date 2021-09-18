Partly Cloudy icon
74º

Local News

Progress being made in efforts to secure site of ground shift in Detroit, city officials say

Cause of road buckling on Fort, Dearborn streets still unknown

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Tags: Southwest Detroit, Infrastructure, DTE Energy, Buckling, Road, Natural Gas, GLWA, Detroit, Great Lakes Water Authority, Investigation, Local, News, Local News, Fort Street, Dearborn Street, Wayne County, DTE
There are new developments at the site of the ground shift in Southwest Detroit. The city said work to make sure the area is safe is progressing and things will be changing.
There are new developments at the site of the ground shift in Southwest Detroit. The city said work to make sure the area is safe is progressing and things will be changing.

DETROIT – There are new developments at the site of the ground shift in Southwest Detroit. The city said work to make sure the area is safe is progressing and things will be changing.

Read: Residents, community leaders call for evacuations in Detroit neighborhood after ground shift significantly damages area

The city had some significant updates as where things stand right now.

As of Saturday, there are about 16 agencies working on the massive project, including Detroit agencies, DTE Energy, Great Lakes Water Authority and several state agencies as well.

As far as the gas main, DTE has completed rerouting its high pressure 24 inch main. Originally, that was expected to take at least a week. GLWA is now resuming normal operations at its Water Resource Recovery Facility.

Also, DTE is working to decommission additional overhead infrastructure to ensure safety for residents and businesses. AT&T and Comcast have relocated some of their service lines as well.

Lastly, they’re working on the soil borings.

“I can tell you that our investigation still goes on. We’ll be completing our boring over the weekend. That’s where we’ll be doing various soil samples, about 100 feet,” said Detroit Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry. “We look to start excavating sometime early this week. Then we can get into more, what’s underneath there and what caused the opening.”

Related: 4 men caught on camera breaking into Southwest Detroit dispensary after partial collapse

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Larry Spruill Jr. joined the Local 4 News team in January 2018. Prior, he worked at WJAX in Jacksonville, Florida. Larry grew up as a military kid because his father is a retired Chief of the United States Air Force.

email