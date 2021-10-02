Get Caught Up: What the Local 4 Defenders have learned about issues at Wayne County morgue

The 59-year-old was found dead in Detroit and brought to the Wayne County Medical Examiner. Despite ID being on him, his family was not contacted until 17 months had passed.

DETROIT – The Local 4 Defenders have been learning unsettling details about startling accusations at the Wayne County morgue.

About a week after a Local 4 Defenders investigation first exposed problems at the morgue, the medical examiner was brought in before a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services board.

Here’s the latest from the Defenders’ investigation this past week.

Tim Majchrzak was a brother to 10 and an uncle to 15 nieces and nephews.

“He was so funny, he was the best story teller,” said his sister, Mari Anne Majchrzak.

“Our family’s very close,” Mari Anne Majchrzak said. “We saw him a lot, family occasions, he popped by somebody’s house.”

She remembers the last time her brother was seen. It was March 23, 2018. A day later, his siblings tried to reach him. Days passed and the family posted their worry about Tim on social media.

“We even sent out two search parties to canvass the area where he was last seen,” said Mari Anne Majchrzak.

Tim was known to stay at a white house in the 9000 block of Cadiuex Avenue. He was known to have a drug addiction, but if he was found there, the Wayne County Morgue would know. The family called the morgue numerous times asking about Tim Majchrzak.

“(We were told) ‘We don’t have anybody here, we don’t have anybody like that,’” said Tim’s younger brother, Jeff Majchrzak. “When they found his body, his identification was on him, it says that in the report.”

A report from the medical examiner’s officer -- dating back to March 25, 2018 -- states where Tim Majchrzak was found and also that his ID was on him. According to the family lawsuit, an autopsy was done the same day his body was brought in. The lawsuit states the medical examiner, Dr. Carl Schmidt, unlawfully and intentionally mutilated Tim’s body without consent.

“Then to go ahead and do an autopsy unnecessarily ... we do have some questions,” said Jeff Majchrzak.

Nearly a year and a half would pass, and according to the lawsuit, the morgue contacted a sister-in-law in August 2019 to acknowledge it had his body.

“We really didn’t get much of a response. All they could tell us was the last name misspelled by one letter,” said Mari Anne Majchrzak.

The family said the sight of Tim’s mutilated and decomposed body shook them to the core. The lawsuit states: “Timothy’s body was severely decomposed” and his body was “covered in mold and skin slippage was significant, with some skin having slid off the body and laid in the bottom of the body bag.”

“It’s just unjust, It’s just wrong, it’s wrong, and they need to get this right,” said Mari Anne Majchrzak.

The Wayne County medical examiner declined to speak on this case. Schmidt has been called to talk to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services board on Oct. 26 to address issues inside the morgue.

Dawn Snider remembers the last hug and kiss from her goddaughter Natassia Meadows.

Meadows was working on her life, pursuing a GED and staying with her godparents in Romulus away from her past, which involved losing custody of children and bouts with drug use.

“She turned around, she came back, she kissed me. And it was so sad. I was like, ‘I’m gonna see you again.’ And she laughed. That was it. So I never saw her again,” Snider said. “She was going to Romulus for adult education and she found a full-time job.”

The last time the 31-year-old left her godmother’s house was Oct. 13, 2019. Days passed and then worry started to set in.

“I was throwing messages out on Facebook and then her phone, it went from ringing to going straight to voicemail,” Snider said.

Despite family reaching out on social media, there were no leads.

On Oct. 17, 2019, a body was found inside a home on Appoline Street in Detroit, about 25 miles east of Romulus. ID on the body stated it was Natassia L. Smith. An autopsy was performed and the cause of death was an accidental drug overdose.

Her body would sit at the Wayne County morgue for seven months.

“I went to Romulus and I filed a missing persons report, I gave them pictures, everything,” Snider said.

Meadows was officially listed as a missing person. Romulus police said they called the morgue but received no answers about the missing mother.

Her godmother and mother said they kept calling the county morgue, giving Natassia’s name as “Meadows” or “Smith.” She was also known as “Tasha.” They explained what her three tattoos looked like.

The family said the morgue kept saying it didn’t have the 31-year-old mother.

According to Wayne County, her body was cremated in May 2020.

A spokesperson said, “Wayne County makes every reasonable attempt to identify next of kin, but sometimes it has no success in doing so.”

This past summer, Meadows’ family received a call from the Inspector General of Michigan. She had filed a complaint about fraud on her bridge card. Investigators were looking for her.

“I’m like, ‘Sir, she’s missing. I don’t know where she is, we’ve been looking for her, we can’t find her,’” Snider said.

In a matter of days, the family was notified that Meadows was found, she was dead and she was cremated.

Local 4 Defenders were able to track down Meadows’ mother in Kentucky.

“All they’re saying is it’s an accident,” said her mother, Marilyn Lewis. “I called the same morgue and got told she also went by Natasha Smith and she had tattoos. I told them all her tattoos, they said they didn’t have her.”

What does the morgue say about the mixup?

“I think everything was done right ... The woman in question was never in our database, she is identified as Natasha Smith. She has official state ID that says Natasha Smith,” Dr. Carl Schmidt, Wayne County medical examiner. “As we know, they never offered the name, the name Natasha Smith.”

“I want everybody who has a daughter who is missing to know what is going on. This ain’t just right,” Lewis said. “I don’t want anyone else to go through what we are going through.”

Full statement from the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office:

“The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office followed protocol and procedures when attempting to locate the next of kin of a decedent identified in October 2019, through state issued identification and police fingerprinting, as Natasha Smith. The fingerprints, which are a definitive form of identification, have no other names associated with them. The Medical Examiner’s Office conducted a search in the Michigan Department of Corrections system, as well as Google and the White Pages; in an attempt to locate family. An out of state relative was identified, however, no contact information was provided for the relative and it was later determined that the relative was deceased. Despite our efforts, Ms. Smith remained unclaimed for seven months. To date, no one has offered proof of familial relationship with the decedent. Our staff received calls inquiring about a missing person with the name of Natassia Meadows and referencing tattoos of a female decedent. However, no decedent named Natassia Meadows was in our system, and the system is not configured to search for tattoos or distinctive markings. Until a familial relationship is proven and the decedent in question is identified as Natassia Meadow, Natasha Smith will continue to be the name of the decedent on record. It is always our goal to locate family to claim decedents from the Medical Examiner’s Office, however, in this case we were unsuccessful despite utilizing all of our resources.” Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office

