Detroit woman wants help stopping dangerous drivers on Hamburg Street

DETROIT – One woman is fed up with dangerous driving on her street and is on a mission to make people slow down in her neighborhood.

Anedra Davis-Hall said drifting, street racing and speeding has gotten out of control on Hamburg Street from 7 Mile Road to Lindhurst Street.

Video shows an incident from this week where an out-of-control driver tore up a lawn, nearly slammed into cars and almost hit a house.

Davis-Hall said her block requested speed humps last summer because of the drifting and street racing on the street.

The Local 4 Defenders has reached out to the mayor’s office on behalf of Davis-Hall.

Detroit is expected to install 5,500 speed humps by the end of the year. They are installed based on speed, amount of traffic on street and proximity to a school.

You can click here to request a speed hump.

"DPW unfortunately was not made aware of the existence of this video, which also should have been shared with DPD to investigate. We will take care of that ourselves in the morning so Police investigators can try to identify this dangerous driver. We understand the fear residents across the city have had due to neighborhood speeding and that’s why we expanded our speed hump program to 5,500 this year alone out of 19,000 requests. The one request we received for this block of Hamburg was submitted in late September this year, after our program for this year already was established. We expect to install thousands more humps next year and Hamburg is on the list for consideration in the 2022 program.” Ron Brundidge, Director of DPW, City of Detroit

