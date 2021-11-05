Detroit woman wants help stopping dangerous drivers on Hamburg Street

DETROIT – One woman is fed up with dangerous driving on her street and is on a mission to make people slow down in her neighborhood.
Anedra Davis-Hall said drifting, street racing and speeding has gotten out of control on Hamburg Street from 7 Mile Road to Lindhurst Street.
Video shows an incident from this week where an out-of-control driver tore up a lawn, nearly slammed into cars and almost hit a house.
Davis-Hall said her block requested speed humps last summer because of the drifting and street racing on the street.
The Local 4 Defenders has reached out to the mayor’s office on behalf of Davis-Hall.
Detroit is expected to install 5,500 speed humps by the end of the year. They are installed based on speed, amount of traffic on street and proximity to a school.
You can click here to request a speed hump.
