Detroit woman wants help stopping dangerous drivers on Hamburg Street

Residents push for speed humps to be installed

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Traffic, Local News, Speeding, Roads, Hamburg Street, 7 Mile Road, Lindhurst Street, Defenders
A Detroit woman is reaching out to Local 4 to help stop dangerous drivers from speeding down her street.

DETROIT – One woman is fed up with dangerous driving on her street and is on a mission to make people slow down in her neighborhood.

Anedra Davis-Hall said drifting, street racing and speeding has gotten out of control on Hamburg Street from 7 Mile Road to Lindhurst Street.

Video shows an incident from this week where an out-of-control driver tore up a lawn, nearly slammed into cars and almost hit a house.

Davis-Hall said her block requested speed humps last summer because of the drifting and street racing on the street.

The Local 4 Defenders has reached out to the mayor’s office on behalf of Davis-Hall.

Detroit is expected to install 5,500 speed humps by the end of the year. They are installed based on speed, amount of traffic on street and proximity to a school.

You can click here to request a speed hump.

