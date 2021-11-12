Hit-and-run death of 6-year-old girl exposes speeding problem in Dearborn neighborhood

The Local 4 Defenders tracked dangerous drivers in one Dearborn neighborhood. Drivers blew through stop signs and sped through side streets where the limit is 25 miles an hour.

DEARBORN, Mich. – The hit-and-run death of a 6-year-old girl has exposed a speeding problem in a Dearborn neighborhood.

The Local 4 Defenders tracked dangerous drivers as they sped through side streets and drove through stop signs.

Residents living in the area said they’ve called police and begged drivers to slow down in the neighborhood.

Batoul Al-Fadawi, 6, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday on Bingham Street in Dearborn.

Batoul Al-Fadawi’s parents and residents who live in the area said drivers speed down the street frequently. Officials believe the suspect who struck Batoul Al-Fadawi was driving around 50 miles per hour.

The neighborhood where Batoul Al-Fadawi was hit is not far from Detroit where the city is implementing speed humps to slow drivers down.

