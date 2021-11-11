46º

‘She died in my arms’: Family of 6-year-old girl killed in Dearborn hit-and-run crash speaks out

Suspect is in custody

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Police said Wednesday a person of interest wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 6-year-old girl Sunday is now in custody.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Batoul Al-Fadawi, 6, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday on Bingham Street in Dearborn.

“The doctors just came up to me and they told me, ‘Your daughter is drying. Just say goodbye to her.’ Within the next couple of minutes -- and she died in my arms,” the victim’s father Haidar Al-Fadawi said.

Batoul Al-Fadawi’s parents and residents who live in the area said drivers speed down the street frequently. Officials believe the suspect who struck Batoul Al-Fadawi was driving around 50 miles per hour.

“People shouldn’t drive like that, crazy. He was driving like he was on the highway and the way he hit her,” Batoul Al-Fadawi’s mother Nadine Al-Fadawi said.

Attorney Majed Moughni said there has to be harsher penalties for hit-and-run drivers.

“Right now the price for driving a 5,000-pound vehicle at 50 miles per hour is not high enough. There needs to be a greater price to pay,” Moughni said.

The 18-year-old man police suspect struck Batoul Al-Fadawi turned himself in on Wednesday. His SUV was found outside a family member’s home. The case is still under investigation and charges have not yet been issued.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the family.

“This tragedy has impacted our entire community. We will expend every resource until the person responsible is located,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

