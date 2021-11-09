Person of interest in custody after 6-year-old girl fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police said Wednesday a person of interest wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 6-year-old girl Sunday is now in custody.

Dearborn police were searching for an 18-year-old man who is wanted in connection with the deadly crash in the 7600 block of Bingham Road. The victim was with her sisters when she was struck by a vehicle.

“This tragedy has impacted our entire community. We will expend every resource until the person responsible is located,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. Crime Stoppers has been offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.