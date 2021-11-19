Employee throws hot coffee in customer’s face at Southgate Tim Hortons’ drive-thru

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – Name calling at a fast food restaurant in Southgate escalated into an employee throwing hot coffee at a customer’s face.

The incident happened at a Tim Hortons on Northline Road on Oct. 30. Police body camera footage shows the aftermath. The customer and her car were covered in coffee as she gave her account to officers.

Dusty Jackson from Lincoln Park was covered in coffee when she spoke with officers. The video shows the 16-year-old employee throwing the coffee at Jackson, who was in the drive-thru.

Jackson said the employee threw coffee at her after Jackson asked to add Tim Bits to her order. She said the employee told her “no” and slammed the window shut.

Jackson said she turned to her boyfriend and called the employee an expletive. She said that’s when the employee opened the window and threw the coffee at her.

Jackson obtained minor burns and she is suing Tim Hortons.

Police have opened an investigation into the assault.

“We do not comment on pending litigation, however I can say that Tim Hortons franchisees are expected to meet our brand’s strict standards and high expectations for guest experience and that we are looking into the matter with the franchisee that operates the restaurant.” Michael Oliveira, senior manager of communications at Tim Hortons

