47º

WEATHER ALERT

Defenders

Murder charges possible after 63-year-old woman assaulted in Detroit dies from injuries

Public helped police identify suspects

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Defenders, News, Local, Local News, Crime, Local Crime, Detroit Crime, Assault, Sexual Assault, Joy Road, Martindale Street
A 63-year-old woman who was assaulted in Detroit has died from her injuries.

The Sexual Assault Hotline is completely confidential and available 24/7 to call at 855-864-2374.

DETROIT – A woman who was beaten and sexually assaulted in the overgrown front yard of a vacant church in Detroit has died.

Police said the 63-year-old woman was left in the vacant yard of a church in the area Joy Road and Martindale Street on Nov. 14. She was found the next morning.

Police said a tip from the public led them to arrest two men in connection with the assault. Prosecutors are considering murder charges against the men accused of leaving her to die.

The victim’s brother, Grayling Regains, said doctors pronounced her brain dead and the decision was made to take her off life support.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter