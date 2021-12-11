Murder charges possible after 63-year-old woman assaulted in Detroit dies from injuries

A 63-year-old woman who was assaulted in Detroit has died from her injuries.

DETROIT – A woman who was beaten and sexually assaulted in the overgrown front yard of a vacant church in Detroit has died.

Police said the 63-year-old woman was left in the vacant yard of a church in the area Joy Road and Martindale Street on Nov. 14. She was found the next morning.

Police said a tip from the public led them to arrest two men in connection with the assault. Prosecutors are considering murder charges against the men accused of leaving her to die.

The victim’s brother, Grayling Regains, said doctors pronounced her brain dead and the decision was made to take her off life support.