Detroit family desperate for answers in slaying of Jalen Wood

DETROIT - On February 7, Jalen Wood was shot and killed on Detroit’s Westside. On Friday, his family came together in hopes of generating new leads in the case.

Barely able to control her tears and emotions, Latasha Cain remembered the tragic details of a day that haunts her, months later.

"My son was murdered on February 7, just five minutes from where we lived," Cain said.

Police said Wood left his mother’s home just around the corner. He was driving a light blue 2008 Toyota Solar at about 5:30 p.m., and that's when Wood and his mentee drove to Belle Terre Street. As they pulled up, someone fired several shots into the car. Wood was killed. He was 24-years-old.

"They wiped him off the face of the earth. He will never be with his family again,” said Cain.

His mentee, who was also in the car, was injured. More than five months later, the case is still unsolved and the family wants answers.

"You know who you are. You were with him in the car that night, and you haven’t spoken a word to me, to my family." Cain said. "You haven’t been helpful to police. Just open your mouth."

There is a $2,500 reward for anyone who can solve this case.

Anyone who has information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

