Detroit harbormaster to christen new vessel dedicated to member of DPD underwater recovery team

DETROIT - The Detroit and Wayne County Port Authority Harbormaster will christen a new vessel Wednesday in honor of a captain who served on the Detroit police underwater recovery team.

The 36-foot Brunswick Commercial 360 Sentry patrol vessel is the department's first new ship of its size and capability since 1986, officials said.

Officials said the vessel will be dedicated posthumously to Capt. Kenneth "Shark" Steil, who served as a member of the Detroit Police Department Underwater Recovery Team.

The ship's twin 50 horsepower Duramax diesel motors were manufactured by General Motors. They allow the ship to reach speeds of just under 50 mph.

An insulated aluminum cabin allows the ship to be used throughout all four seasons.

It can also detect any nuclear materials present in the water and at the border.

The new vessel will carry the nickname "Shark."

The christening is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday and will be conducted by Steil's family and members of the Detroit Police Department.

