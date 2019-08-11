Detroit police looking to identify 2 people wanted in connection with nonfatal shooting

Police seek to ID two people in connection with a non-fatal shooting on Aug. 10, 2019. (Detroit police)

DETROIT - Police are looking to identify and locate two people wanted in connection with a nonfatal shooting that happened on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened Saturday at 2:10 a.m. in the 17200 block of Harper Avenue. Police said two 33-year-old men were inside a location and had an altercation with an unidentified man and woman.

When the victims left the location, shots were fired by the man. Both victims were shot. The unknown man and woman fled the location.

Both victims were transported to a hospital.

The unidentified man is described as being 30 to 35 years old and 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He has a slim build and was wearing a navy blue shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

