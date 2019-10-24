Detroit police seek man wanted in connection with fatal shooting

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year.

Police are trying to find Samuel Johnson, 33, after a 64-year-old man was killed Feb. 6.

The victim was standing outside his vehicle in the 14000 block of LaSalle Boulevard when he was shot about 9:10 p.m., police said.

Johnson is described as black with a dark complexion. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has a mustache and a goatee. He may be wearing his hair in short braids. Johnson may wear prescription glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

