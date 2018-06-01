Detroit woman arraigned in connection to drug overdose death of 8-year-old grandson

DETROIT - Gail Townsend-Finley was charged Friday in connection with the accidental overdose death of her 8-year-old grandson.

ORIGINAL STORY: Alcohol poisoning suspected in 8-year-old boy's death in Detroit

According to authorities, on July 5, 2017, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Detroit Fire Department medics were dispatched to a residence in the 19900 block of Conley Street in response to a child not breathing. Jamere Arnold was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation revealed the child died from fatal ingestion of fentanyl at the residence.

"If something like that were to happen to my kids, I wouldn't know what to do," said neighbor Jamal Sane.

It is alleged that the defendant left drugs accessible to her grandson that resulted in Jamere’s death, failing to provide a safe environment for her grandson.

Townsend-Finley was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of child abuse second degree and received $50,000/10 percent bond.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.