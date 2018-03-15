Distraught mother of toddler found dead in Wayne speaks

WAYNE, Mich. - An 18-month-old boy's death has sparked a homicide investigation after the toddler was found dead Monday.

Jessica Beisi, the mother of Devin Bisesi, is limited by what she can say while the investigation is ongoing, but it's clear that her world has changed without her son.

More Headlines

"Devin, my sweet Devin, deserves justice," Bisesi said. "That's the number one thing. That's the only thing that matters."

Devin's body was found in a small apartment in the 4900 block of Wayne Road that belongs to Bisesi's ex-husband, Devin's stepfather.

"I've been here and I've been there since day one. I've never gone away, never been without him," Bisesi said. "I raise all my children, they are my world."

Bisesi said any claims she's been unavailable to police after the discovery of Devin's body are false.

"I am involved, 100 percent, since the moment I got the phone call," Bisesi said. "And since the day my baby was born."

Devin wasn't the only child living in the apartment. Five other children, including three of Devin's stepbrothers, resided there. It's unclear what happened, but Bisesi said she believed her son would be safe at the apartment.

"I will never give up on you, Devin, or your brothers," Bisesi said. "I pinky promise."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.