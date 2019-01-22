Dogs adopted from animal rescue in Berkley test positive for parvo

BERKLEY, Mich. - An Oakland County animal rescue group is responding to allegations that it was putting sick puppies up for adoption.

The investigation involves the No Dogs Left Behind Rescue that operates in Berkley. Police are looking into two cases of dogs with parvovirus being adopted.

There is another dog at the shelter that is showing signs of parvovirus, and none of the puppies are out of the woods yet.

On Thursday, Breanna Konopitski and Nick Chase adopted their first dog from the rescue and, for a while, they said, he seemed like a normal puppy. They didn't realize they were about to face veterinarian bills that could cost up to $10,000.

The couple made the decision to put the puppy down, but another shelter stepped in to pay the medical bills, saving the puppy.

Another woman alerted Berkley police after her dog tested positive for parvovirus on Thursday. She had adopted the puppy from the rescue exactly 24 hours before.

The owners run the rescue out of their residential home in Berkley.

They're rescuing the animals from kill shelters in other states, they said.

The owners also said they will be refunding the adoption fee for the sick puppy.

Berkley police will likely be looking into the incident.

