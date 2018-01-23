Driver in fatal wrong-way I-275 crash had no drugs or alcohol in system, state police say

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - New blood results have revealed that in addition to having no alcohol in his system, tests for a man involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on I-275 in Canton Township have also come back negative for other drugs, Michigan State Police said.

He was tested after an open container of alcohol was found in the vehicle after the fatal collision.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed the driver of a pickup truck was initially traveling southbound on I-275 when he drove across the center median re-entering the roadway driving against northbound traffic, before striking a northbound vehicle.

Engaged couple Nicholas Pare and Shannon McIntyre were inside the vehicle that was struck on Dec. 12 in the northbound lanes of I-275 near Palmer Road, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

State police said the vehicle was struck by another vehicle traveling the wrong way on the interstate. Authorities said the 59-year-old man behind the wheel is from Wolverine Lake and had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

The northbound lanes of I-275 were shut down at Michigan Avenue for several hours.

The investigation has been completed and has been turned over to the Wayne County prosecutor for review.

