DTE: 30,000 customers without power after storms in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Thousands of Metro Detroiters are without power after storms Tuesday evening.

DTE said about 30,000 customers didn't have power as of 9 p.m.

Crews were working to restore the electricity.

Check the DTE outage map here.

DTE reminded residents of the following safety tips:

"Safety is always a priority. Customers should stay at least 20 feet away from all power lines and anything they’re in contact with, and consider them live. They are extremely dangerous. Treat every downed power line as if it were energized. Customers should also heed the warning of yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area. DO NOT CROSS YELLOW CAUTION TAPE.

"Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in."

