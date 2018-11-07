2018 Michigan General Election Results: Catch up on the latest

This page will offer links to results for select races in the Nov. 6, 2018 Michigan General Election.
Michigan Election resources:
- The 2018 Michigan Primary Election results are still available here (click here).
- View all Michigan Election news and headlines here (click here).
Here are the results pages:
Michigan Governor's race results
Michigan U.S. Senate race results
Michigan Attorney General race results
Michigan Secretary of State race results
Michigan Supreme Court
Results for Proposals 1-3
- Results for Proposal 1 to legalize marijuana
- Results for Proposal 2, anti-gerrymandering measure
- Results for Proposal 3 Promote The Vote
Local race results by Southeast Michigan county
These county results pages offer specific results pages for southeast Michigan communities:
- Wayne County
- Oakland County
- Macomb County
- Washtenaw County
- St. Clair County
- Genesee County
- Livingston County
- Monroe County
- Lenawee County
- Lapeer County
Michigan U.S. House race results
- Race for Michigan's U.S. House District 7 seat
- Race for Michigan's U.S. House District 8 seat
- Race for Michigan's U.S. House District 9 seat
- Race for Michigan's U.S. House District 10 seat
- Race for Michigan's U.S. House District 11 seat
- Race for Michigan's U.S. House District 12 seat
- Race for Michigan's U.S. House District 13 seat
- Race for Michigan's U.S. House District 13 seat -- partial term
- Race for Michigan's U.S. House District 14 seat
Michigan State House race results
- Race for Michigan State House District 1 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 2 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 3 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 4 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 5 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 6 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 7 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 8 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 9 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 10 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 11 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 12 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 13 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 14 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 16 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 19 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 27 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 28 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 29 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 30 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 31 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 34 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 35 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 36 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 37 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 38 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 40 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 44 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 45 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 46 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 48 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 49 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 51 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 54 seat
- Race for Michigan State House District 55 seat
Michigan State Senate race results
- Race for Michigan State Senate District 1 seat
- Race for Michigan State Senate District 2 seat
- Race for Michigan State Senate District 3 seat
- Race for Michigan State Senate District 4 seat
- Race for Michigan State Senate District 5 seat
- Race for Michigan State Senate District 6 seat
- Race for Michigan State Senate District 7 seat
- Race for Michigan State Senate District 8 seat
- Race for Michigan State Senate District 9 seat
- Race for Michigan State Senate District 11 seat
- Race for Michigan State Senate District 14 seat
- Race for Michigan State Senate District 18 seat
- Race for Michigan State Senate District 22 seat
- Race for Michigan State Senate District 31 seat
